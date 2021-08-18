UPDATE - Lithuania to Boost Border Security After Belarus Officers' Illegal Crossing - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Lithuania will increase its border security in response to 12 Belarusian border guards who allegedly crossed the border illegally into the country, Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said on Wednesday.

The Baltic country claims that earlier in the day, 12 Belarusian border guards equipped with riot control gear forced 35 irregular migrants into the country's territory while entering it themselves. Lithuania says it has a video proving the illegal actions.

"We cannot tolerate this bold provocation of 12 Belarusian officials crossing the border of the Republic of Lithuania today. We have immediately responded to the provocation and have made a decision to further increase the border protection capacity," Bilotaite said in a statement.

The interior ministry noted that it was not the first such incident at the Lithuania-Belarus border in recent days.

Later in the day, the coutnry's foreign ministry presented a note of protest to Minsk over the incident.

"We have informed Belarus that the incident was noted, and it is a source of great concern as we consider it another provocation, a raise in temperature in an already tense situation. We urge [Minsk] to refrain from incidents that may be considered to be provocations, let alone real provocation," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said, as quoted by Baltic news outlet Delfi.

Lithuania has been seeing a rise in the influx of migrants attempting to cross the border into the European Union. A state of emergency was declared on July 2 due to the uncontrolled migrant influx, which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he could not contain due to Western sanctions. Meanwhile, Lithuania is accusing Belarus of using migration as a tool to get back at the European Union for its decision to impose political and economic sanctions on Minsk.