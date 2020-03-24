UPDATE - London Police Call on UK Nationals to Stay Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The London police called on UK nationals to comply with the government's demand and abide by the quarantine due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told the British to "stay at home" to relieve the pressure on the health care system amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Emergency Covid-19 Alert | You must now stay at home - protect our NHS and save lives," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 332,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 14,500 people have died.