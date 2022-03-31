UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 12:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russian businessmen Oleg Tinkov and Evgeny Shvidler, restricting their access to aviation and technical services in the UK, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The UK authorities blocked vessels owned or controlled by Tinkov and Shvidler from entering the country's ports. In the event of a violation, their yachts may be detained and banned from registration or their existing registration be canceled.

Similar measures may be applied to aircraft owned or controlled by the two businessmen. Providing maintenance to aircraft or ships owned by Tinkov and Shvidler is also restricted under the new sanctions.

The UK Foreign Office imposed the first package of sanctions against Tinkov on March 24, freezing his assets and banning entry into the country. London introduced these measures in light of "Russia's destabilizing actions in Ukraine."

The new set of restrictions on the businessmen falls under the broader legislation adopted by the UK on Wednesday, which prohibits "maintenance on aircraft or ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses," according to the UK Foreign Office.

The government "can now prohibit sanctioned oligarchs from benefitting from the UK's world leading aviation and maritime industries and engineers," it said.

The new legislation also extends the sanctions imposed on Crimea after the referendum in 2014 to the breakaway Donetsk and Luhanks people's republics.

"The new legislation has also extended the finance, trade and shipping sanctions imposed on Crimea to non-government controlled territory in Donetsk and Luhansk," the statement read.

On March 1, the UK passed a law that effectively bans vessels with any connection to Russia from entering UK ports. The measure applies to Russian-flagged vessels registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated by Russia.

