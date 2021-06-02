UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Los Angeles Fire Department Confirms 'Tragic' Shooting At Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Tuesday a shooting occurred at one of its fire stations, but did not disclose if there were any casualties.

"It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD [Los Angeles County Fire Department] confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 am today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce," the fire department said via Twitter.

The fire department is still in the process of gathering additional information about the shooting and is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

Local television station KABC reported, citing officials, that a disgruntled employee allegedly shot and killed a firefighter and wounded another at the fire station.

According to live video footage, the suspect is at his or her home which is currently on fire.

