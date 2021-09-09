UPDATE - LPR Interior Ministry Says Cache With Weapons, Ammo Discovered in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in the building of a former coalmine in the city of Bryanka controlled by the LPR, the ministry told Sputnik.

"The LPR Interior Ministry's officers discovered and seized 26 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in the dilapidated building of the former Krasnopolyevskaya mine in the city of Bryanka," a ministry spokesman said.

He said grenades, detonators and about 430 cartridges were also seized from the cache.

"The confiscated items were sent to the forensic center of the LPR Interior Ministry.

A check is being conducted," the spokesman said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which declared independence after the coup in Kiev in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13,000 people were killed in the conflict.

The issue of resolving the situation in Donbas is being discussed, among other things, during meetings of the Minsk Contact Group, which since September 2014 has adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the truce agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.