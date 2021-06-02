UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Lufthansa Cancels Wednesday Flights From Moscow, St. Petersburg To Frankfurt, Says One-Off

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:50 PM

UPDATE - Lufthansa Cancels Wednesday Flights From Moscow, St. Petersburg to Frankfurt, Says One-Off

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) German airline Lufthansa on Wednesday canceled its flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Frankfurt and back, the airline's spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that it was an isolated incident.

On Tuesday, the Russian S7 Airlines canceled its flights to Berlin and back, citing absence of permission from the German authorities.

"Today, we canceled the flights Frankfurt-Petersburg and Frankfurt-Moscow and back, this is a one-time incident," the spokesperson said adding that the cancellation was prompted by inability to receive permission from the relevant authorities.

The official did not specify whether it was Russia or Germany that refused to allow the flights.

According to the airline's official statement, the passengers were informed about the flights being canceled and were issued apologies for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Russian airline Aeroflot has also canceled its Wednesday flights to Frankfurt and Munich, according to its online flight schedule. At the same time, its flight to Berlin departed earlier than planned and the Berlin-Moscow flight is being held up as well. There is also a flight from Hamburg to Moscow that is supposed to depart today.

An air industry source told Sputnik that the situation will be resolved later in the day.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Frankfurt Hamburg Munich Berlin St. Petersburg Same From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italian President on Repu ..

21 minutes ago

Denmark to Keep Current Cross-Border Entry Restric ..

2 minutes ago

257,590 complete vaccination course coronavirus in ..

2 minutes ago

Kasur police held 13 gangs,584 outlaws in May

2 minutes ago

NATO Plans to Deliver Modern Weapons to Ukraine Un ..

2 minutes ago

Babar Azam to marry his cousin next year  

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.