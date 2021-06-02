UPDATE - Lufthansa Cancels Wednesday Flights From Moscow, St. Petersburg to Frankfurt, Says One-Off

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) German airline Lufthansa on Wednesday canceled its flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Frankfurt and back, the airline's spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that it was an isolated incident.

On Tuesday, the Russian S7 Airlines canceled its flights to Berlin and back, citing absence of permission from the German authorities.

"Today, we canceled the flights Frankfurt-Petersburg and Frankfurt-Moscow and back, this is a one-time incident," the spokesperson said adding that the cancellation was prompted by inability to receive permission from the relevant authorities.

The official did not specify whether it was Russia or Germany that refused to allow the flights.

According to the airline's official statement, the passengers were informed about the flights being canceled and were issued apologies for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Russian airline Aeroflot has also canceled its Wednesday flights to Frankfurt and Munich, according to its online flight schedule. At the same time, its flight to Berlin departed earlier than planned and the Berlin-Moscow flight is being held up as well. There is also a flight from Hamburg to Moscow that is supposed to depart today.

An air industry source told Sputnik that the situation will be resolved later in the day.