TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The second Airbus A-340 plane of Lufthansa has delivered from Tashkent to Frankfurt about 280 people from Afghanistan seized by the Taliban (banned in Russia), an employee of the Tashkent airport told Sputnik.

The first group of evacuees was sent from Uzbekistan to Germany on Tuesday night.

"The Airbus A-340 plane of the Lufthansa airline has left the airport of Tashkent for Frankfurt. There are about 280 people evacuated from Kabul on board," the employee said.

On Thursday, a Boeing-767 aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways evacuated another 240 people, the Tashkent airport staffer told Sputnik.

"The Boeing-767 plane of Uzbekistan Airways today delivered from Tashkent to Frankfurt about 240 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan," the source said.

Tashkent serves as a transit center for refugees fleeing from Afghanistan to Germany.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital. The developments triggered a wave of refugees fleeing the Taliban.