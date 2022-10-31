UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Lukashenko Says Will Meet Putin Soon

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he plans to have a meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in the near future.

The statement was made during a meeting of the Belarusian Security Council.

"That is for sure. Very soon I will once again meet with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and finally sum up the results of the year. And we will at least plan, with regard to the presidential level, our tasks for the following year," Lukashenko said.

He added that one of the topics of the discussion with the Russian president will be integration projects with the Russian Federation at a cost of $1.5 billion.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the exact date for the meeting is not yet chosen.

"There are no exact dates for now. As soon as they appear we will inform you," Peskov said answering questions from reporters.

The previous meeting of the leaders took place on October 14, prior to the CIS Summit in Astana.

