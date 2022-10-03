(@FahadShabbir)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has narrowly surpassed incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election, data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) shows.

With 70% of the votes counted in the Sunday election, Bolsonaro has 45.51%, while Lula has 45.74%. They are followed, far behind, by centrist candidate Simone Tebet with 4.45%.

After over 82% of the votes were processed, the TSE count showed that Bolsonaro has 44.81%, while Lula has 46.53%.

Earlier, TSE data showed after 52% of the votes were counted that Bolsonaro had 46.31%, while Lula had 44.86%.

Thus, none of the candidates appear to be winning in the first round.

A general election was held in Brazil on Sunday. It is necessary to gain over 50% of the votes in the first round in order for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.