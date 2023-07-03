UPDATE - Macron Asks Ministers to Restore Order in France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting with ministers on Sunday night, called on them to do everything possible to restore order in France amid ongoing unrest, BFMTV reports.

Macron met with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and several other ministers at the Elysee Palace on Sunday evening to discuss the situation in the country.

BFMTV said after the talks citing participants in the meeting that Macron asked the prime minister, the interior minister and the justice minister to continue doing everything possible to restore order in France.

Macron also said that the French government must continue supporting law enforcement officers and members of special services who have been mobilized over the past five days.

A source told BFMTV that Macron was planning to receive more than 220 mayors of the communes affected by the riots at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday that more than 45,000 law enforcement officers, including special units, were involved in the fight against riots in France, while over 300 police officers and gendarmes were wounded in the first three days of unrest in the country.

France Info reported citing a government source on Saturday that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had urged all cabinet ministers to return to Paris and stay there amid ongoing unrest in the country.

On Friday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the French government to "seriously address the deep problems of racism and discrimination in law enforcement" after a 17-year-old was killed by police in France.

Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody.

The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters have been detained.