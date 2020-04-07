UPDATE - Macron for Joint Initiative of UNSC Permanent Members to Fight COVID-19 - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) France favors a joint initiative by the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"The president of the republic [Emmanuel Macron] has devoted much time to talks with the heads of state.

He has had talks with [US] President Donald Trump, as well as with [Chinese] President Xi Jinping and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin," Le Drian said on BFMTV.

"The intention of the republic's president is for the permanent member countries of the UN Security Council to adopt the initiative to join forces to fight the epidemic," he said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,337,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 74,000 deaths. More than 276,000 have recovered.