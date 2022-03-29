UrduPoint.com

UPDATE: Macron Plans To Talk To Putin Tuesday - French Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 04:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin again on Tuesday, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.

The two leaders have already held several telephone conversations recently.

"The president of the Republic plans to talk to Vladimir Putin tomorrow," Legendre said on BFMTV channel.

She said that during the conversation, Macron intends, in particular, to discuss evacuation of residents from Mariupol.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

