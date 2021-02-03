UrduPoint.com
Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:20 AM

UPDATE - Macron Says All French Who Wish So Can Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 by End of Summer

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that all French residents who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so by the end of the summer.

"By the end of the summer, we will offer vaccination to all French adults who want to be vaccinated," Macron said in an interview with TF1.

He said the vaccination campaign in France was proceeding as planned.

According to Macron, by early March, all residents of retirement homes in France who would like to be vaccinated will do so.

The French leader said that there were 80 percent of them.

The vaccination campaign in France began on December 27, 2020. More than 1.5 million people received their first COVID-19 vaccinations.

France has approved the use of three vaccines by Pfizer (US) and BioNTech (Germany), Moderna (US) and AstraZeneca (UK).

The total number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the epidemic in France has topped 3.2 million people. Over 76,500 have died of the disease.

