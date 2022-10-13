UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Macron Says Will Continue Talking To Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 01:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Wednesday to continue communicating with Russian President Vladimir Putin when necessary.

"Obviously, I will continue talking to him (Putin). When it is necessary, I will be talking to him," Macron said in an interview with the France 2 broadcaster.

According to the French president, his last conversation with Putin took place several weeks ago and lasted for two hours. The issue back then was the International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Macron thinks he succeeded in convincing Putin to send experts to the nuclear facility during that talk.

"Vladimir Putin has to end the war, respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and return to the negotiating table," Macron added, noting that Paris does not want a new world war.

Macron also stated that Kiev will have to start negotiations with Moscow at some point and this will be in the interest of both parties.

"Ukraine will simply have to do this," Macron stressed, commenting on Kiev's unwillingness to start negotiations.

In late September, Putin stated that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine and called on Kiev to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kiev is ready for a dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president comes to power in Russia.

