Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

UPDATE - Macron Supports Changes to French Constitution Aimed at Protecting Climate

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday voiced his support for the initiative to add provisions on biodiversity and the fight against climate change to the country's constitution.

Speaking from the Elysee Palace to the Citizen's Council for the Climate, Macron backed changing the basic law's article 1 to make it more ecofriendly.

"In order to introduce notions of biodiversity, of the environment, and the fight against climate change ... I support this initiative," Macron said.

He has proposed allowing the lawmakers to discuss the initiative and then hold a referendum in 2021.

The Guardian newspaper reported that Macron also pledged an extra 15 billion Euros ($16.9 billion) for measures to fight climate crisis over the next two years, adding that a referendum should be held on whether to an "ecocide" crime for damaging the environment.

The president said that those measures should be implemented as soon as possible, and a new law would be drafted before the end of summer.

Macron's remarks come after the Greens (Europe Ecologie-Les Verts) made significant gains in the second round of the French municipal elections, winning in large cities such as Lyon, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Besancon, Tours, and Poitiers.

Macron created the council to explore ways of cutting carbon emissions following the yellow vests protests that rocked France in 2018 and 2019 after a proposed fuel tax increase to fund efforts against global warming.

