UPDATE - Maduro Congratulates Russia on Successful Elections to State Duma

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on behalf of his country's people, congratulated Russia on the successful holding of elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, congratulates the people of Russia on the successful holding of elections of State Duma lawmakers... where the United Russia government party won a landslide victory," the statement said.

"The victory of United Russia demonstrates the Russian people's enormous support for their government," the Venezuelan ministry said.

Venezuela reiterated its commitment to developing a strategic alliance with Russia.

Voting in the elections to the State Duma took place on September 17-19. According to the Central Election Commission's official data, United Russia received 324 mandates, the Communist Party - 57, A Just Russia - For Truth - 27, the Liberal Democratic Party - 21, and New People - 13.