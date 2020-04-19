UPDATE - Maduro Not Ruling Out Delaying Legislative Elections Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The elections for Venezuela's National Assembly, slated for this year, may be pushed back in light of the coronavirus pandemic, President Nicolas Maduro told Argentina's AM 750 radio station.

As of Friday, sanctions-hit Venezuela confirmed only 227 COVID-19 cases, including nine fatalities. The epidemic comes as the country continues suffering from the socioeconomic crisis and crippling US sanctions.

"According to the constitution, the elections for the National Assembly must be held this year ... I do not know whether the elections will take place this year," Maduro said in an interview on Saturday.

He noted that the fight against the coronavirus was now a priority, and it would be "unwise" for him to insist under these circumstances that the elections must take place as scheduled.

When asked whether he would accept aid from Colombia if President Ivan Duque offered it, Maduro replied that Venezuela would welcome anything that helps public health.

Earlier, Caracas expressed readiness to share COVID-19 testing equipment with Colombia, which has recorded 3,621 cases of infection and 166 deaths. Duque reportedly declined the offer.

"I would accept aid even from the devil if it helped the health of citizens. The aid is welcome. We will coordinate it without a delay," Maduro said.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most of Western countries have endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and other nations have supported Maduro.

Maduro calls Guaido a US puppet and accuses Washington of using the opposition leader to carry out a coup and take control of the country's natural resources.