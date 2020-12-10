UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Maduro's Socialist Alliance Takes 91% Seats In Next Venezuela's Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:13 PM

The socialist alliance of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has gained 91.34 percent of the parliamentary seats in the elections to the National Assembly, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) has announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The socialist alliance of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has gained 91.34 percent of the parliamentary seats in the elections to the National Assembly, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) has announced.

According to the data presented by the CNE, the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole (GPPSB) alliance, which includes Maduro's United Socialist Party for Venezuela, will take 253 of 277 seats in the next Venezuelan parliament.

Another 11 parliamentary seats have been taken by the Democratic Alliance, over 20 seats will go to five smaller parties and the representatives of the indigenous people will take the remaining three.

On December 6, Venezuela held parliamentary elections in which over 100 political parties and associations took part. Over 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, refused to participate in the vote.

According to the preliminary results released by the CNE, the GPPSB alliance is leading with 68.43 percent and the Democratic Alliance is in second place with 17.52 percent of the vote.

