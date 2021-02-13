UPDATE - Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Registered Near Armenian Capital - Emergencies Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Sat 13th February 2021

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A 4.7 magnitude earthquake with the shaking intensity reaching up to 7 points at the epicenter occurred near the Armenian capital of Yerevan, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Saturday.

"On February 13 ... the seismological station of the territorial seismic protection service registered a 4.7 magnitude earthquake 8 kilometers [5 miles] south-east of Yerevan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, the strength of the tremors at the epicenter was 6-7 points," the ministry said in a statement.

The tremors were felt with the strength of 5-6 points in Yerevan and 3-4 points in the provinces of Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir and Vayots Dzor.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that there were no casualties and no destruction following the natural disaster.

"According to preliminary data, there is no damage. One building was damaged in the Erebuni district [in Yerevan], one person was slightly injured," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The prime minister added that preliminary data showed the earthquake's epicenter was not far from the Parakar village in the Armavir province.

