UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Southwestern China - Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:20 AM

UPDATE - Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Southwestern China - Seismologists

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck China's southwestern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

Underground shocks were registered at 09:18 a.m. local time (01:18 GMT) near Daxin county of Chongzuo city. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage inflicted by the earthquake.

Later on Monday, China Central Television reported that one person was killed in the area as a result of the earthquake.

According to the broadcaster, Chinese Vice Minister for Emergency Management Zheng Guoguang has already given instructions to the emergency services to conduct all the necessary work to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.

Related Topics

Earthquake China TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Oma ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate fl ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro revie ..

10 hours ago

Dubai economy grows 2.1 pc in H1 2019

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.