UPDATE - Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Southwestern China - Seismologists

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck China's southwestern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

Underground shocks were registered at 09:18 a.m. local time (01:18 GMT) near Daxin county of Chongzuo city. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage inflicted by the earthquake.

Later on Monday, China Central Television reported that one person was killed in the area as a result of the earthquake.

According to the broadcaster, Chinese Vice Minister for Emergency Management Zheng Guoguang has already given instructions to the emergency services to conduct all the necessary work to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.