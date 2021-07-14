UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 14 (Sputnik) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.8 miles), 162 kilometers (100.6 miles) of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

Two more earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 3.6 struck off the eastern coast of Kamchatka later on Wednesday, the regional branch of GS RAS said. The epicenters were located 157 kilometers (97 miles) and 158 kilometers, respectively, from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy into the Pacific Ocean.

According to GS RAS, a total of seven earthquakes was recorded at the Kamchatka Peninsula throughout Wednesday so far. Early in the morning four more tremors were recorded.

