UPDATE - Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Southern Part of Bosnia and Herzegovina - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 08:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has hit the southern part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The tremor was registered at 21:09 GMT on Friday.
The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 5 kilometers (3 miles), 20 kilometers east of the town of Stolac.
According to the Dnevni avaz news portal, the earthquake left a young woman dead. She was fatally wounded when a part of a rock collapsed on her house in the Kukavac district. Her parents sustained serious injuries.
The tremors were also felt in neighboring Serbia, Montenegro and Croatia.