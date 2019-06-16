UPDATE - Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Registered Near Kingdom of Tonga - US Geological Survey

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday near the shore of the Kingdom of Tonga, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor occurred at 10:56 a.m. local time (21:56 on Saturday GMT), with the epicenter located 97 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of the town of Ohonua at the depth of 10 kilometers.

An hour later one more earthquake occurred in the region. The 7.2 magnitude tremor was registered 103 kilometers northeast of New Zealand's island of L'Esperance Rock. The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 34.4 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damages, or victims caused by the earthquakes.

The Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes.