MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Argentina, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The quake occurred at 02:46 GMT on Tuesday, at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) about 18 miles southwest of Pocito (located in Argentina's west-central San Juan Province), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

According to the Clarin newspaper, the earthquake was felt in much of the country, including in several neighborhoods of Buenos Aires.

Tiempo de San Juan newspaper said that partial power shutdowns occurred in the province of San Juan as a result of the earthquake, which was followed by at least three aftershocks of lesser magnitudes.