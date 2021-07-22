UPDATE - Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Coast of Panama - US Geological Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has been registered not far from the southern coast of Panama, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), 49 kilometers south of the settlement of Punta de Burica.

The Panamanian firefighting service reported about some problems with mobile communication and power outages in the province of Chiriqui following the tremor.

"After the powerful earthquake, we are starting the evacuation of people from vulnerable buildings due to the risk of structural damages," the service added.

There are no reports about any victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Panama lies in a seismologically active region known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes.