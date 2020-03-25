UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Magnitude 7.6 Quake Occurs 300 Miles From Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky - Russian Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred some 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Russian Far Eastern city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the Kamchatka office of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences said.

"Earthquake 14:49 (02:49 a.m. GMT), max magnitude 7.6, total of 463 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The data will be specified," it said.

No casualties or destruction have been reported by regional emergencies services.

There is a risk of tsunami in the North Kuril area after the earthquake, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station's head, Yelena Semenova, told Sputnik.

The authorities said residents were being evacuated on the Kuril island of Paramushir due to the tsunami threat.

