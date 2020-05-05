UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Mainland China Registers 1 New COVID-19 Case Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Mainland China has registered, over the past 24 hours, one new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 87 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

Overall, 1,676 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 325 people are still sick, five are in serious condition, 1,351 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information on 82,881 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 395 people currently sick (29 people are in serious condition), 77,853 people were discharged from hospitals, 4,633 died," the center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,435,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 239,000 people have died from the disease.

