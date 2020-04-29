UPDATE - Mainland China Registers 22 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Mainland China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 23 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

Out of the 22 new cases, 21 were imported, and one was local.

Overall, 1,660 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 553 people are still sick, 22 are in serious condition, 1,107 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information on 82,858 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 647 people currently sick (50 people are in serious condition), 77,578 people were discharged from hospitals, 4,633 died," the center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,954,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 202,000 people have died from the disease.