UPDATE - Mainland China Registers 62 New Cases of COVID-19 Over Past Day - State Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Mainland China has registered 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, two people have died, 112 have recovered, the Chinese state health committee said.

Overall, 1,042 imported cases of coronavirus infection have as of now been detected in China, 714 people are still sick, 23 are in serious condition, 328 people have recovered.

"The state health committee received information from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) about 81,802 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 1,190 people who are currently sick (189 are in serious condition), 77,279 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,333 died," the committee said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,428,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 82,000 deaths. More than 300,000 have recovered.