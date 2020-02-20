UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Majority Of Canadians Oppose Anti-Pipeline Blockades, Back Police Intervention - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

UPDATE - Majority of Canadians Oppose Anti-Pipeline Blockades, Back Police Intervention - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) More than 60 percent of Canadians disagree with anti-pipeline protesters blockading key road and rail corridors and over half want authorities to intervene, a Global News/Ipsos poll revealed.

"As the indigenous blockade of key transportation corridors in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation continues for another week, a majority of Canadians (61%) say they disagree (26% strongly/35% somewhat) that the protestors are conducting justified and legitimate protests, according to a new Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global news," the release said Wednesday.

Furthermore, according to the poll, 53% support police intervention to end the blockades.

However, the poll indicates that support for the blockades is growing, given that seven years earlier 69% of Canadians disagreed with the notion that the blockades are justified and legitimate.

Canadians also overwhelmingly (75%) agree that the government has to do more to improve indigenous living conditions.

The protests expanded nationwide earlier this month after authorities arrested activists in the province of British Columbia who were trying to protect indigenous land from an oil pipeline project. Indigenous protesters have shut down Canada's busiest railway corridor between Toronto and Montreal.

Related Topics

Police Canada Oil Road Toronto Columbia From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

3 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

3 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

3 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

3 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.