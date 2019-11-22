(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Malta's police released on bail businessman Yorhen Fenech, who has been indicated as a "person of interest" in the case of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was behind the so-called Panama papers investigation that led to a large corruption scandal, media reported.

Malta Today reported late on Thursday, citing sources, that Fenech was released after police interrogated him for 40 hours, was transported to his home and was under strict police supervision. Moreover, the police had held a search on Fenech's yacht in the presence of the businessman late on Thursday.

According to the outlet, the interrogation is expected to resume on Friday with the renewal of the businessman's arrest.

The arrest followed a promise voiced by Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to recommend a pardon for a suspect in the case depending on the value of information on the assassination that he provided to police.

However, Muscat had said Fenech's arrest was not linked to the information given by the suspect, the outlet noted.

Earlier in November, Reuters reported that it had identified Fenech to be the owner of Dubai-based company 17 Black. Caruana Galizia first reported about the company in February 2017. The journalist then suggested that Maltese politicians, including Muscat, used it for their illegal financial operations. Caruana Galizia also said that Malta's financial intelligence authorities and police were aware of the dealings.

Caruana Galizia was killed in October 2017 when her car exploded. The journalist was known for her investigations into various cases of corruption in Malta based on the so-called Panama Papers, thousands of leaked files from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, which have revealed illegal finance practices of officials and public figures from various countries.