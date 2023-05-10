UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Man Attacks Kindergarten With Knife In Poland, Killing Teacher, Injuring 9 More - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

UPDATE - Man Attacks Kindergarten With Knife in Poland, Killing Teacher, Injuring 9 More - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A kindergarten teacher has been killed and nine people have been injured as a result of a knife attack at a day care center in central Poland, Polish media reported on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man attacked the facility with a knife in the Polish village of Tomislawice, killing his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, Poland's PAP news agency reported, adding that unrequited love might be the motive for the crime.

Five people were hospitalized with knife wounds, with four others receiving on-site assistance, PAP added.

The attacker was arrested by the police at his home an hour after committing the crime.

As many as 13 people were in the day care facility when the attack took place, according to the Polish news agency.

Later in the day, Polish police said that the man behind the knife attack had pleaded guilty.

"There is no doubt that the perpetrator has been arrested. There we could calm the public. He is being held in police custody and is at the disposal of the prosecutor," police spokesman Mariusz Ciarka told the state-run Polish Television broadcaster.

The victim herself let the attacker into the kindergarten, where they later had a quarrel leading to violence, Ciarka added.

