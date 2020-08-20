UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Mass COVID Testing Of Educational Establishments' Employees Starts In Moscow- Deputy Mayor

Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

UPDATE - Mass COVID Testing of Educational Establishments' Employees Starts in Moscow- Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Mass testing of employees of educational institutions for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has begun in the Russian capital, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said.

"We have already begun free testing of employees for coronavirus infection. By September 1, all teachers and employees of educational institutions, including employees of catering units, security companies, cleaning companies, will be tested," Rakova said.

"In total, about 180,000 people involved in the educational process will be covered.

All schools, kindergartens and even vocational education institutions will be covered. This is a large-scale and, in fact, unprecedented testing of such a number of personnel in a short period," she said.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 937,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 15,000. More than 749,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 254,000, with more than 4,600 deaths and over 200,000 recoveries.

