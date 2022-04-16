UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Mass Rally In Support Of Russia Taking Place In Serbian Capital - Reports

Published April 16, 2022

UPDATE - Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Serbian Capital - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) A mass protest action "Not on my behalf" over Serbia's vote for Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council began on Friday evening in the center of Belgrade, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Last week, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining. The move deprived Moscow of the right to vote and to speak in the council. In response, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said that Russia is ending its membership in the UN body.

Hundreds of protesters with banners, Serbian and Russian flags gathered at the monument to Russian Emperor Nicholas II at around 17:00 GMT. The monument is located near the building of the election commission and across the road from the residence of the Serbian president. The protesters have blocked the main street, but the police have not interfered.

Afterward, the protesters marched through central Belgrade, passing the country's defense ministry and general staff, the foreign ministry and other government buildings. The participants were waving flags, lighting up flares and chanting "Crimea is Russia, Kosovo is Serbia!".

Several thousand people took part in the rally, a Sputnik correspondent said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, including an assets freeze on Russian politicians and oligarchs.

On March 4 and 24, mass actions of patriotic organizations in support of Russia and against NATO took place in Serbia under the slogan "Serbs and Russians - brothers forever!".

