UPDATE - Massive Blackout Darkens Argentina, Uruguay - Utility Firm

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A massive power outage plunged Argentina and Uruguay into darkness on Sunday morning, the Buenos Aires based utility company Edesur said.

"A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system has left Argentina and Uruguay without power. We will provide more information," the power distributor tweeted.

Argentina has been without power for an hour, a Sputnik correspondent in Buenos Aires confirmed, but operations at the capital's Ezeiza and Aeroparque airports are running smoothly.

"The blackout has affected some unimportant airport services but there has been no impact on arrivals and departures," a spokesperson for airport authority Aeropuertas Argentina told Sputnik.

Uruguay's state power company UTE said lights went out at around 7 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT). Power supply has already been restored to some coastal cities, it added.