UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Medvedev On Zelenskyy's Statement: This Idiot Should Undergo 'Preemptive Lobotomy'

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UPDATE - Medvedev on Zelenskyy's Statement: This Idiot Should Undergo 'Preemptive Lobotomy'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for NATO to launch preemptive strikes on Russia, saying that "psychiatrists should give this idiot a preemptive lobotomy" before he did even more trouble to his people.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes."

"Psychiatrists should give this idiot a preventive lobotomy. Before he did even more trouble for his people and everyone else," Medvedev said on Telegram.

It's time for the West to put down "the drugs-driven fantasies of its freaking puppet," Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian State Duma's international affairs committee said, commenting on Zelenskyy's words.

"The permanent members of the UN Security Council signed at the beginning of the year a statement stating that a nuclear war must never be unleashed and there can be no winners in it.

Russia remains committed to it. We hope for the sobriety of the other signatories. Yes, and it is time for the West to finally put down the drugs-driven fantasies of its freaking puppet," Slutsky said on Telegram.

According to Slutsky, Zelenskyy is in agony.

"Against the backdrop of, albeit rare, but still emerging voices in the West in favor of resolving the Ukrainian conflict not only on the 'battlefield,' he is desperately drawing his masters into nuclear rhetoric," the parliamentarian said.

Scenarios under which Russia could theoretically use nuclear weapons are set out in the Russian Military Doctrine and in the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence. According to the documents, this is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies with the use of weapons of mass destruction, or aggression with the use of conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.

Related Topics

NATO Australia United Nations Russia Nuclear Threatened Event

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

1 hour ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

1 hour ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

1 hour ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Def ..

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not a Threat

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.