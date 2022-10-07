MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for NATO to launch preemptive strikes on Russia, saying that "psychiatrists should give this idiot a preemptive lobotomy" before he did even more trouble to his people.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes."

"Psychiatrists should give this idiot a preventive lobotomy. Before he did even more trouble for his people and everyone else," Medvedev said on Telegram.

It's time for the West to put down "the drugs-driven fantasies of its freaking puppet," Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian State Duma's international affairs committee said, commenting on Zelenskyy's words.

"The permanent members of the UN Security Council signed at the beginning of the year a statement stating that a nuclear war must never be unleashed and there can be no winners in it.

Russia remains committed to it. We hope for the sobriety of the other signatories. Yes, and it is time for the West to finally put down the drugs-driven fantasies of its freaking puppet," Slutsky said on Telegram.

According to Slutsky, Zelenskyy is in agony.

"Against the backdrop of, albeit rare, but still emerging voices in the West in favor of resolving the Ukrainian conflict not only on the 'battlefield,' he is desperately drawing his masters into nuclear rhetoric," the parliamentarian said.

Scenarios under which Russia could theoretically use nuclear weapons are set out in the Russian Military Doctrine and in the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence. According to the documents, this is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies with the use of weapons of mass destruction, or aggression with the use of conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.