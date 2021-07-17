UPDATE - Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to travel to the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate after deadly flooding, Steffen Seibert, the government spokesperson, said on Friday.

"The Federal Chancellor is in talks with the local government about an early visit to the affected areas," Seibert told reporters.

Merkel has spoken with Rhineland-Palatinate premier Malu Dreyer, who briefed her about the situation in the region and the ongoing rescue operations. The chancellor pledged to provide support from the federal authorities.

Merkel's acting spokesperson Martina Fietz said that the head of government also talked to North Rhine-Westphalia premier Armin Laschet and Interior Minister Herbert Reul by video.

"The federal chancellor promised affected people in North Rhine-Westphalia short- and long-term assistance of the federal government. The chancellor is in talks with the state government on an urgent visit to the disaster area," Fietz said in a statement.

Germany has reported more than 100 deaths from the flooding, which has also severely damaged or destroyed infrastructure across the country's west this week.