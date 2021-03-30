UPDATE - Mexican Health Ministry Says Distributed Over 7 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Mexico's Secretariat of Health said in a statement it had distributed more than seven million doses of coronavirus vaccines out of 12 million doses purchased from various manufacturers.

"We have so far applied more than seven million doses - 7,018,449, most of them the first doses of vaccines," Mexican Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference broadcast on the agency's Twitter blog.

A full two-dose vaccination scheme has covered 850,939 people, most of them, 628,000, are health workers, 204,000 - residents from the category of the oldest people. Another 5.37 million people have received one dose of the vaccine so far.

The immunization program for the Mexican population began at the end of December 2020 with the staff of coronavirus hospitals. For these purposes, the authorities use five different vaccines, which are purchased abroad or produced locally, receiving the active component from biolaboratories - Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Sputnik V. The overall number of purchased and produced doses is 12,334,445.

According to the Mexican Health Secretariat, since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, 2,421,845 people have gotten infected in the country, with 201,826 deaths. Currently, 31,301 people are sick.