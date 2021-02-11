UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Mexican Health Watchdog Authorizes Emergency Use Of Two Chinese Vaccines Against COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Mexican Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks has authorized the emergency use of two Chinese vaccines against the coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"Today, the authorization for the emergency use ... have been issued for the Coronavac vaccine of the Chinese company of Sinovac," the deputy minister said on late Wednesday.

Another Chinese vaccine developed by the CanSino Biologics company has also been given a green light for the use in Mexico.

"Both vaccines have been authorized for the emergency use," Lopez-Gatell added.

Mexico has already allowed the emergency use of three coronavirus vaccines: Russia's Sputnik V and those developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 107.32 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.35 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico has confirmed more than 2.35 million COVID-19 cases so far, with around 170,000 fatalities.

