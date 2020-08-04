UPDATE - Mexico Conducts Over 1 Mln COVID-19 Tests, Detecting Over 443,000 Cases - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) During the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mexico tested the health of more than 1 million people, registering 443,813 coronavirus cases, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll during the outbreak has reached 48,012.

As of August 2, a total of 439,046 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country, with 47,746 deaths.

Most coronavirus cases - 17 percent - have been registered in the country's capital, Mexico City. There are also many cases in the states of Tabasco, Veracruz, Guanajuato.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 686,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 17.9 million.