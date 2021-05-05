UPDATE - Mexico Declares Three-Day Mourning for Those Killed in Subway Overpass Collapse

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared three-day mourning for those killed in the subway overpass collapse in Mexico City.

"Due to the tragedy on Line 12 of Mexico City's Metro Collective Transport System on May 3, 2021, a three-day national mourning is declared," the presidential decree read.

The order comes into force from the moment of its publication and will be in effect until May 7 inclusive; the national flags will fly at half-mast until May 6.

The death toll from the Monday collapse of the subway overpass rose to 25, according to the Mexico City prosecutor's office. The previous figures were 24 fatalities and 79 hospitalizations.

The list of the deceased published on Twitter includes the Names of four women and a 13-year-old teenager.

"The bodies of those killed in the tragedy of Metro Line 12 have been identified and handed over to relatives," the prosecutor's office said.

In the meantime, the line is closed indefinitely, according to Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

"Unfortunately, at the moment we cannot say how long it will take [to resume movement on the collapsed metro track]. I believe that our obligation is to guarantee safety, so we will conduct a thorough inspection of this line, for the sake of passengers and residents of the city," the mayor told reporters.

The Line 12 of the Mexico City subway was opened in October 2012 and its construction cost $1.8 billion. About 450,000 people commuted through this route on a daily basis. Local residents say that the collapsed overpass was often out of order almost from the moment of its opening.