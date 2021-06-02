UPDATE - Mexico Starts Vaccinating People Over 40 Against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Mexico has expanded the national coronavirus vaccination program to residents aged over 40.

Starting Tuesday, they will be received at vaccination centers in the capital and other cities.

"Today is the first day of vaccination of citizens aged over 40... a large number of citizens have arrived at Pepsi Center [one of vaccination centers], and we will consider opening additional vaccination points," Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said at a press conference posted on her Twitter page.

The immunization program for the Mexican population began at the end of December 2020 with the staff of coronavirus hospitals. For these purposes, the authorities use five different vaccines, which are purchased abroad or produced locally, receiving the active ingredient from biolaboratories - Pfizer / BioNTech, Oxford / AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Russia's Sputnik V.

A total of 12.41 million people are covered by the full two-dose vaccination scheme, which is 24 percent of the overall adult population of the country. Another 9.38 million people have received one dose of the vaccine so far.

According to the Health Secretariat, since the beginning of the epidemic, 2.41 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country, this figure includes 223,568 deaths. At the moment, 17,309 people are sick.