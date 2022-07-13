UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Mexico To Invest $1.5Bln On Infrastructure On US-Mexico Border In Next 3 Years - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 01:00 PM

UPDATE - Mexico to Invest $1.5Bln on Infrastructure on US-Mexico Border in Next 3 Years - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Mexico has committed to invest $1.5 billion on infrastructure on the US-Mexico border over the next three years, US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a joint statement.

"Mexico has committed to invest $1.5 billion on border infrastructure between 2022 and 2024," Biden and Lopez Obrador said in the statement on Tuesday.

Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law includes $3.4 billion to fund 26 major construction and modernization projects at US ports of entry on the southern and norther borders, the statement noted.

Moreover, the statement said Mexico will buy up to one million tons of fertilizer from the United States to distribute to subsistence farmers.

Another practical measure by Mexico to combat the unfolding economic crisis will be aimed at improving food security, with the government planning to purchase up to 20,000 tonnes of milk powder from the United States to support Mexican families in rural and urban communities, according to the statement.

The US and Mexican leaders also highlighted the key tasks to maintain economic stability in the Mexican region, which are to strengthen supply chains and expand local production, as well as to reduce costs and accelerate procedures in bilateral trade to combat inflation.

The United States and Mexico will hold a high-level dialogue in September that will focus on strengthening trade and commerce ties between the two countries, the statement added.

The Mexican leader's fourth visit to the US is aimed at discussing the problems of the fuel and energy sector, migration management, trade, and investment. After meetings with the US president and vice president on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador will take part in negotiations between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

Related Topics

Visit Buy United States Mexico September Border Commerce From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

1 minute ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

4 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.