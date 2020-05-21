(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has surpassed 6,000, the number of confirmed cases has topped 56,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

"To date, 6,090 fatal cases of COVID-19 have been laboratory-confirmed," the ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

The case tally has increased over the past 24 hours by 2,248 - down from yesterday's 2,713 - to 56,594.

A total of 424 people have died over the past day - up from 334 the previous day.

The first official case of the new coronavirus infection was recorded in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 318,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,789,000.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 4,996,000, with over 328,000 deaths and more than 1,897,000 recoveries.