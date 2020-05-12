UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Mexico's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 3,573 - Senior Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE - Mexico's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,573 - Senior Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Mexico's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 108 to 3,573 over the past 24 hours, a senior official from Mexico's Health Ministry said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said at a press conference that the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases had risen by 1,305 to 36,327 over the past day.

"Over the past day, 1,305 new cases have been detected, which is only 3.7 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 4,006,250 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 278,800 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

World Died Mexico March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

7 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

7 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

7 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

8 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.