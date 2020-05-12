MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Mexico's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 108 to 3,573 over the past 24 hours, a senior official from Mexico's Health Ministry said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said at a press conference that the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases had risen by 1,305 to 36,327 over the past day.

"Over the past day, 1,305 new cases have been detected, which is only 3.7 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 4,006,250 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 278,800 people have died from the disease.