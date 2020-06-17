MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has risen by 730 - down from 439 the day before - over the past 24 hours to 18,310, a senior health official said.

"To date, 18,310 cases of death of patients from complications of COVID-19 have been confirmed," the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

Alomia said the case tally had risen by 4,599 - up from 3,427 on Monday - to 154,863.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 434,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7.9 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed 8.1 million, with more than 441,000 deaths and over 3.9 million recoveries.