UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Michigan Certifies US Presidential Election Results, Giving Biden 16 Electoral Votes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Michigan Certifies US Presidential Election Results, Giving Biden 16 Electoral Votes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Elections officials in the state of Michigan have voted to officially certify the results of the US 2020 presidential election, giving projected President-elect Joe Biden 16 electoral votes.

Michigan's Board of State Canvassers voted 3-0 to certify the results of the November 3 election, with both of the board's Democrats and one of its Republican voting in favor. The other Republican member of the board abstained from the vote.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement in which she thanked the three Board of State Canvassers members for certifying the election results. However, Whitmer urged the Michigan residents to leave what she called was the drama of the elections behind and to focus on confronting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said in a statement that the certification is a procedural step and they will continue to fight any election fraud around the United States, adding that the final election results must be fair and legitimate.

Michigan Secretary of Sate Jocelyn Benson said that a post-election audit will be conducted after the final certification of the election winner according to ballots cast and counted.

US media networks have projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump has said he won the election but victory has been stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal court, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud and irregularities.

Related Topics

Election Governor Vote Trump United States November Democrats 2020 Media From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

2 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

3 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

5 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

4 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.