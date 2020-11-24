UPDATE - Michigan Certifies US Presidential Election Results, Giving Biden 16 Electoral Votes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Elections officials in the state of Michigan have voted to officially certify the results of the US 2020 presidential election, giving projected President-elect Joe Biden 16 electoral votes.

Michigan's Board of State Canvassers voted 3-0 to certify the results of the November 3 election, with both of the board's Democrats and one of its Republican voting in favor. The other Republican member of the board abstained from the vote.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement in which she thanked the three Board of State Canvassers members for certifying the election results. However, Whitmer urged the Michigan residents to leave what she called was the drama of the elections behind and to focus on confronting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said in a statement that the certification is a procedural step and they will continue to fight any election fraud around the United States, adding that the final election results must be fair and legitimate.

Michigan Secretary of Sate Jocelyn Benson said that a post-election audit will be conducted after the final certification of the election winner according to ballots cast and counted.

US media networks have projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump has said he won the election but victory has been stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal court, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud and irregularities.