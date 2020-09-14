UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Microsoft Says ByteDance Refused To Sell It TikTok's US Operations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

UPDATE - Microsoft Says ByteDance Refused to Sell It TikTok's US Operations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok will not be selling parts of TikTok's operations to Microsoft, the American tech giant has announced.

"ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok's US operations to Microsoft. We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok's users, while protecting national security interests," microsoft said in a Sunday statement.

In August, US President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok and WeChat by September 15 if they are not sold to a US company. This triggered a lawsuit from TikTok owner ByteDance and sparked further diplomatic tensions with China.

ByteDance was in talks with Microsoft and Oracle on the possible sale of TikTok.

Fox news reported on Sunday that ByteDance had chosen Oracle to be its US tech partner in the US.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Oracle was going to be announced as TikTok's "trusted tech partner," but that the deal was probably not going to be structured as an outright sale.

In August, the Soufan Group said in a report that TikTok threatens personal privacy by collecting data such as a user's location and phone contact lists, but that can also be said of US-based applications such as Twitter and Facebook.

Related Topics

China Facebook Twitter Threatened Company Trump Sale August September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

8 hours ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Washington to sign U ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Tourism closes four establishments, suspends ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.