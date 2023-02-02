UPDATE - Migrant Arrested at US Southern Border Revealed to Be Iranian Terror Suspect - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) An Iranian migrant who was arrested at the US border with Mexico and initially thought to be on the FBI terrorist watch list was ultimately determined not to be a match on the agency's database, Fox news reported on Tuesday, citing a Department of Homeland Security official.

Alirez Heidari, 29, was being smuggled in the trunk of a vehicle into the United States when he was discovered at the border in Val Verde County, Texas. The vehicle also contained four other migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States.

The information about Haidari - his name, last name and birthday - were initially thought to match the person listed on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database but further vetting revealed that he was not a match, the report said.

The FBI declined to comment on the matter, the report added.

The database includes individuals who are "reasonably suspected" of involvement in terrorism or related activities, according to the report.