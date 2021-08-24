UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Militants Shelled Syrian Gov't Troops' Positions In Aleppo 3 Times - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey carried out three attacks on the positions of the Syrian government troops in the Aleppo province, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Three shelling attacks on the positions of the Syrian government forces by militants of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey were registered in the Tell Rifaat district of Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said a regular joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place in the Aleppo province.

Rear Adm. Kulit said the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 23 attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria.

"Over the past day, 23 attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (according to the Syrian side, 20 attacks). A total of 13 attacks were registered in Idlib province, four attacks in Latakia, one in Aleppo and five in Hama," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

